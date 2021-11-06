“When Matt started, he had all dark hair. Another 10 years, he’s going to be totally gray,” Mayor Eunice Ulloa said playfully before the Chino City Council approved the extension of City Manager Matt Ballantyne’s contract.
The Chino City Council unanimously passed a resolution on Tuesday to extend his contract for the seventh time, ending on Nov. 2, 2026.
Before the vote, Mrs. Ulloa described Mr. Ballantyne as a “joy to work with.” Mrs. Ulloa said that Mr. Ballantyne has been exceptionally caring about Chino’s community and has always been an honest and transparent city manager.
“You have put your whole heart and soul into this community,” Mrs. Ulloa said. “To the point that you moved your family here.”
Mr. Ballantyne said that with the uncertainty of the pandemic, working as city manager has been challenging, but he looks forward to achieving his goals for the city in the coming years.
He was hired in August 2012, replacing former City Manager Pat Glover.
According to a city staff report, Mr. Ballantyne has consistently met the city council’s high standards and established goals.
In addition to extending his contract another year, the council agreed to extend the severance provision in his employment agreement by an additional six months, for a total of 18 months, provided that the severance shall be reduced by one month upon the conclusion of each year of the term, but no less than 12 months or other maximum amount authorized under the government code.
The contract amendment also specifics that the city council use an independent consultant or facilitator to create and adopt goals and objectives for Mr. Ballantyne to accomplish during the upcoming year as part of his annual performance evaluation.
Mr. Ballantyne has two master’s degrees, one from Cal Poly Pomona and one from University of La Verne, and a bachelor’s degree from UCLA.
In calendar year 2020, Mr. Ballantyne’s base salary was $286,291 a year and his benefits package was $116,919.
