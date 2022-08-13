Scholarship recipients
City of Chino photo

The Chino Cultural Foundation recognized its youth art scholarship recipients at a Chino City Council meeting on July 19. Pictured (from left) are Chino Mayor Eunice Ulloa, Hannah Finkbeiner, Calvin Paras, and Joey Rice, and 2022 Gretchen Hartt McCombs Memorial Music Scholarship recipient Diego Turner. Not pictured is youth art scholarship recipient Sydney Reyes.

