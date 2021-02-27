Small businesses in Chino Hills with 35 or fewer employees may apply for a $5,000 to $10,000 grant that can be used for rent or payroll.
Chino Hills businesses that previously received a microenterprise business grant or a small business grant are not eligible.
Home-based businesses are also not eligible.
Funding for the grants are provided by the CARES Act through the Community Development Block Grant program of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
At least one of the 35 or fewer employees must meet the low to moderate-income level where annual gross household income for a family of four is $60,250.
Businesses with five or fewer employees, including the business owner, may qualify as a low-income business owner.
Applications will be accepted until Thursday, March 4 on a first-come, first-served basis.
To apply, visit chinohills.org/businessgrant.
For assistance on applying for the grant, call (909) 364-2717.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.