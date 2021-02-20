Residents may apply by April 5 for a first-of-its-kind opportunity to serve on a seven-member redistricting committee for San Bernardino County.
Supervisor Curt Hagman, chairman, will select a resident and alternate for the fourth district that includes Chino Hills, Chino, Ontario, Montclair, and a portion of Upland.
Every 10 years following the U.S. Census, the county must redraw the boundaries of each of the five districts to ensure they meet certain criteria such as having the same number of residents.
Typically, the Board of Supervisors undertakes this task but a new County Charter approved by voters in November 2020 requires that a citizen commission participate in the process, county spokesman David Wert said.
Two of the seven members will be appointed by the presiding judge of the Superior Court, one of whom will serve as chairman.
The remaining members will be appointed by each supervisor, who will also select an alternate.
Residents must be registered to vote, may not be an elected county official or family member/staff of an elected official, may not have served on a political party central committee in the past four year or contributed more than $500 per year to any candidate for elected office in the past four years.
Commission members and alternates will receive a stipend of $100 for each meeting and reimbursement for mileage exceeding 20 miles round-trip.
To obtain an application, visit http://cms.sbcounty.gov/cob/Home.aspx and click on the “here” link under “What’s New.”
For assistance, contact the clerk of the board at (909) 387-4831.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.