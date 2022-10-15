The Chino Planning Commission will discuss the following at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17 in council chambers, 13220 Central Ave:
•The housing element will be reviewed to consider revisions made by the State Housing and Community Development Department (HCD). The housing element, a chapter of the General Plan, includes the development of 6,978 housing units the city is required to build over an eight-year period including affordable and mixed-use units.
•The construction of a one-story medical/professional office building consisting of 14 units on the northwest corner of Chino and Pipeline avenues, south of Don Lugo High School is under consideration.
The applicant, Creative Design Associates, proposed a retail center to the planning commission in October 2017 but was denied due to concerns with traffic, drainage, land use compatibility, lighting from the center, restaurant odors and vehicle fumes.
Creative Design appealed to the Chino City Council and was denied without prejudice, meaning he could could re-file with a future project that would be more compatible with the homes adjacent to the site.
•Falloncrest Farms is proposing to establish approximately 100 acres of commercial, residential, mixed use, and open space recreational land north of Pine Avenue, between West Preserve Loop and East Preserve Loop.
•Applicant Gilbert Salazar is proposing the subdivision of a 20,520-square-foot lot into two parcels consisting of 11,820 square feet and 8,700 square feet on San Antonio Avenue, north of Schaefer Avenue.
The proposed subdivision will allow for the construction of a single-family home on one of the parcels.
•Tri Pointe Homes Holdings, Inc. is proposing the development of 188 residential units, a 10-acre public park, and a half-acre public pocket park on the northwest corner of Pine Avenue and East Preserve Loop.
Written comments will be accepted by the Development Services Department through 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17 or at the meeting.
