The Chino Planning Commission will discuss the following at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17 in council chambers, 13220 Central Ave:

•The housing element will be reviewed to consider revisions made by the State Housing and Community Development Department (HCD). The housing element, a chapter of the General Plan, includes the development of 6,978 housing units the city is required to build over an eight-year period including affordable and mixed-use units.

