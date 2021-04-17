The current state of homelessness in Chino will be discussed during a public forum to be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 22, at the Chino Police Department, 5450 Guardian Way.
A panel of regional experts from the City of Chino, Chino Police Department, Chino Valley school district, and County of San Bernardino, will provide insight on current and future initiatives and answer questions from the public. Members of the public may attend in-person. Face coverings and social distancing are required. Because of limited seating, reservations are required by Monday, April 19 at (909) 334-3259.
The discussion will also be livestreamed on the City of Chino’s Facebook page @cityofchinogov.
