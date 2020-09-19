The Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce will sponsor three candidate forums in early October to give residents an opportunity to learn about those running for the Chino Hills City Council, the Chino City Council, and the Chino Valley Unified School District.
All forums will be online because of the coronavirus.
Residents will be able to ask questions by submitting a form on the Chamber website: chinovalleychamberof commerce.com.
President Zeb Welborn said the Chamber has been sponsoring candidate forums for years and believes it is important to continue, regardless of the coronavirus circumstances.
Chino Hills
The Chino Hills city council candidate forum will be filmed 7 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5 inside council chambers.
The recording will be shared a few days after the event via the Chamber’s email list, its website, social media channels, and Chino Hills City TV 3/41 for residents with Spectrum (channel 3) or Frontier (channel 41) television service.
Chino
The Chino city council candidate forum will be filmed from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12 inside council chambers.
Mr. Welborn said the filming will take two hours because the forum will be divided into two sections to accommodate social distancing among the eight candidates.
The mayoral race will be filmed first for 45 minutes, and the city council race will follow for 75 minutes.
The recording will be aired live with a small delay on the city’s channel Chino 3. Those who subscribe to Spectrum receive channel 3 and those who subscribe to Verizon should tune into channel 32.
The Chino city channel may also be watched on youtube.com/channel/UC4GayWK 8PEAkBD6jFZZT3YA.
The forum will be shared via the Chamber’s email list, its website and social media channels when the footage is received, he said.
School district
The school district candidate forum will be streamed live on Zoom and the Chamber’s Facebook page from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8.
The community may participate in the Zoom forum but there is a 100-person limit, Mr. Welborn said. To register for the Zoom forum, visit the Chamber website address listed below.
The recording of the forum will be shared via the Chamber email list, website, social media channels and Channel 3 for both cities (see above).
Sponsors needed
Mr. Welborn said the Chamber is seeking sponsors or contributions from businesses, individuals, and residents to help pay for the forums.
“We encourage the community to support our efforts to be the catalyst for business growth and a champion for a stronger community,” Mr. Welborn said. “Financial support will allow us to continue programs like the candidate forums.” To submit questions to candidates, register for the school board forum on Zoom, or donate, visit: chinoval leychamberofcommerce.com/candidate-forum/.
