Chino Hills Police Department and the Inland Valley Humane Society rescued 10 French Bulldogs, including five nursing puppies, Saturday morning from a Chino Hills apartment where the dogs were confined to cages without water and in unsanitary conditions.
Authorities believe the dogs may be part of an illegal breeding operation, said Inland Valley Humane Society spokesman James Edward in a news release.
The address of the apartment was not released or how many people were arrested.
Mr. Edward has not yet responded to an email requesting that information.
Chino Hills police went to the apartment around 10 a.m. after getting several reports of a disturbance and an alleged domestic violence incident.
Several four-week old puppies and adult dogs were removed by Inland Valley Humane Society officials.
“Each dog will be individually assessed by our veterinary team and will receive the necessary care he or she needs,” Mr. Edward stated in the news release. “All present parties were taken into custody, and as of now, there is no next of kin to take in the dogs. A foster parent is being organized by IVHS to care for the babies and their mother for the duration of the investigation after they’ve received medical attention.”
Anyone with information can call Chino Hills Police at 364-2000 or the Inland Valley Humane Society at 623-9777.
