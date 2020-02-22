A man and woman from Covina were arrested Monday night and later released after methamphetamine, marijuana and medication not prescribed to them were found inside their car that was parked on the upper level of the parking structure at The Shoppes at Chino Hills.
Erika Lopez, 19, and Mark Saeed, 20, were arrested around 11:30 p.m. and released Tuesday morning with citations, Chino Hills police said.
Deputies from the Chino Hills station were on proactive patrol at The Shoppes at Chino Hills, located at 13920 City Center Drive, seeing a vehicle on the upper level of the multi-story parking structure.
A man inside the car, identified as Mr. Saeed, was found to be on probation stemming from a narcotics violation in Los Angeles County, police said.
“Inside the vehicle, several bags of marijuana, methamphetamine, multiple prescription medications not belonging to the occupants, and an open container of alcohol were found,” said Deputy T. Mabry.
A can of pepper spray was also located, the deputy said.
Ms. Lopez was booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
Mr. Saeed was booked into the same jail on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and being under the influence of a controlled substance, Deputy Mabry said.
Anyone with information can call the Chino Hills Police Department at 364-2000 or the WeTip Hotline at (800) 782-7463.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.