.

The Chino Valley Lions Club donated $2,000 to the Chino Valley Fire Foundation for the purchase of a “Heart Safe/Bleed Safe” kit installed Feb. 25 at Starbucks on Soquel Canyon Parkway and Pomona Rincon Road in Chino Hills. The kit includes an automated external defibrillator unit and a bleed kit. Starbucks personnel were trained in the use of the equipment. The location was chosen so it could benefit other shops in the Santa Barbara retail center. Shown (from left) are Gil Ferraro, Laurie Ferraro, Carole McCleary, and Drew Sasser, president.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.