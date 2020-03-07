The Chino Valley Lions Club donated $2,000 to the Chino Valley Fire Foundation for the purchase of a “Heart Safe/Bleed Safe” kit installed Feb. 25 at Starbucks on Soquel Canyon Parkway and Pomona Rincon Road in Chino Hills. The kit includes an automated external defibrillator unit and a bleed kit. Starbucks personnel were trained in the use of the equipment. The location was chosen so it could benefit other shops in the Santa Barbara retail center. Shown (from left) are Gil Ferraro, Laurie Ferraro, Carole McCleary, and Drew Sasser, president.
