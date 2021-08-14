Scene investigated
Champion photo by Josh Thompson

Chino Valley Fire District’s hazardous materials team and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department investigate the scene where a police pursuit ended on Grand Avenue near Grand Avenue Park in Chino Hills and a female sheriff’s deputy was rushed to the hospital after falling ill after possibly being exposed to an unknown substance. The deputy was taken to Chino Valley Medical Center around 2:30 p.m. Authorities did not find any chemicals inside the car, and the reason the deputy fell ill remains under investigation. Grand Avenue was closed for five hours, reopening around 7:30 p.m.

