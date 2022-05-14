Residents uneasy about injected palm trees

More than 300 dead palm trees injected with an herbicide in the streambed along Carbon Canyon Road are making residents nervous because of potential fire hazard.
The trees were destroyed in a “drill and kill” project under a $48,088 contract between the City of Chino Hills and the Santa Ana Watershed Association (SAWA).
The dead palms will not be removed until the fronds begin to drop off and the trees wilt as far down to the trunk.
“After injecting the invasive palm trees with the herbicide, it takes about 12 to 18 months for the tree to wilt to this level, depending on the size and height of each tree,” said Chino Hills Maintenance and Operations Manager Sean O’Connor.
He said the project is designed to eradicate the palm trees long-term and ultimately reduce the potential fire hazard by removing the trees and future seedlings that can produce new trees.
Chino Hills resident Andrea Campos said she drives through the canyon daily.
“Palm tree fronds spit embers when they’re on fire that can travel up to a mile in windy conditions,” she said.
“Those dead palm trees aren’t only dangerous to the residents of Carbon Canyon but also to Chino Hills residents if the embers fly far enough. They need to go.”
Mr. O’Connor said although there is an overall loss of aesthetics before the palms are removed, they are not an increased fire risk anymore dead than they are alive.
“Both as living trees and now dead trees, the trunks of these palms are covered with dead fronds from previous growing seasons,” he said. “The California Conservation Corps will remove the palm tree trunks as they wilt in the upcoming months.”
Dave Williams, fire chief for the Chino Valley Fire District, said dead trees in and of themselves do not create a hazard. “However, as with all fire-related incidents, when factors such as weather, topography, fuels, and ignition sources are in alignment, a potential for a hazardous situation may exist,” he said.
“The City of Chino Hills is working with the vendor to deal with and mitigate any identified existing hazards,” the chief said.
Canyon resident Erik Simonsen said it’s logical that “if you’re trying to eliminate a fire hazard, the dead trees with dry flammable branches and leaves should be removed as quickly as possible.”
Mayor Ray Marquez said the trees can be a source of ignition, but so could cigarette butts and kids playing with matches. “Yes, I’m concerned but this is being handled by a professional organization (SAWA),” he said. “We have to do this to accomplish what we want,” Mr. Marquez said.
