The Chino Hills Community Foundation will donate $100,000 to replace 20-year-old playground equipment at Crossroads Park with a playground that allows children of all abilities and development stages to play side by side in the same park.
An “inclusive playground” includes routes that are wide enough to allow wheelchair users, parents with strollers, and children with mobility aids to move freely from one area to the next.
Crossroads Park is at the corner of Carbon Canyon Road and Chino Hills Parkway, south of Veterans Park, with access off southbound Chino Hills Parkway.
The park includes two tennis courts, barbecues, a gazebo, picnic areas, and restrooms.
Community foundation chairman Peter Rogers, also a Chino Hills councilman, said the City of Chino Hills approached the foundation a couple of months ago seeking a $100,000 donation.
The city will seek grants to complete the funds necessary to fully fund the project.
Mr. Rogers said the project isn’t a “done deal” but as far as the foundation is concerned, the donation was approved for an inclusive playground at Crossroads.
The foundation board voted Jan. 11 to donate $50,000 for the playground and is accepting a donation of $50,000 from the Nikki and Howard Applebaum Foundation, for a total of $100,000.
The Applebaums are Chino Hills residents who have made donations in the past for adaptive swings at various parks.
Community services director Jonathan Marshall said the item will be brought to the Parks and Recreation Commission at a future meeting.
Joyful news
Chino Hills resident Misty Startup, who approached the city council in 2007 asking for an adaptive swing at Hunters Hill Park for her daughter Kennedy, said Wednesday she was thrilled to hear the news.
“It makes me want to cry both happy and sad tears,” Mrs. Startup said. “What a blessing this will be for our community. To have a place for all abilities to play together is a dream come true.”
Adaptive swings were eventually installed at Hunters Hill Park, Alterra Park, Grand Avenue Park, and Sunset Park.
“I see more children swinging in the adaptive swings than in the regular swings and it makes me smile,” Mrs. Startup said. “This is going to make a lot of people smile.”
The foundation has donated more than $700,000 to support numerous projects in Chino Hills, including library enhancements, furnishings for the Community Center, Los Serranos Park, trails enhancements, youth and senior recreation scholarships, sponsorship of military banners, and adopt-a-family.
The foundation on Jan. 11 also approved $3,600 to kickstart the Utility Box Art program, Mr. Rogers said.
Four utility boxes in Chino Hills will be wrapped with vinyl depicting photographs representing the culture, historic heritage, and aesthetic beauty of Chino Hills.
He said four photos were recently selected by the Public Arts Committee. In the future, photos and artwork submitted by residents will be accepted as the program moves forward, he added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.