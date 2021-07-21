The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) will continue work this week on the Three Bridges replacement project on the 60 Freeway to replace the Pipeline, Monte Vista and Benson Avenue bridges.
Upcoming Closures Thursday, July 22 and Friday, July 23:
•The eastbound 60 Freeway will have alternating lane closures with two lanes remaining open from Reservoir Street to Ramona Avenue from 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. daily.
•The westbound 60 Freeway will have alternating lane closures with two lanes remaining open from Ramona Avenue to Reservoir Street from 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.
•The westbound Ramona Avenue on ramp will be closed from 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.
Lanes will be available in each direction on the 60 Freeway during the day.
The speed limit is 55 miles per hour within the project limits.
For up to date information, call the 60 Swarm hotline at (833) 607-9276 or go to www.60Swarm.com.
