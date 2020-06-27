Chino Hills residents will see an 8 percent hike on their water bills effective Wednesday, July 1 as part of the annual increase set in motion in 2018 when the council approved a water rate study with a new rate structure.
A Prop. 218 mail vote election was held but residents did not submit enough protest ballots to prevent the increase, which is estimated at 8 percent per year every July 1 from 2018 to 2022, a five-year span.
Due to the impacts of coronavirus on the community, city staff asked the council on Tuesday to consider options that might soften the blow for residents who are struggling financially.
The council was given three options: a 4 percent increase July 1 and an additional 4 percent increase Jan. 1, 2021; a six-month deferral with an 8 percent increase on Jan. 1, 2021; or no deferral at all.
After a lengthy discussion, the council voted 4-1 for no deferral, with Councilman Ray Marquez voting against it.
Mayor Art Bennett pointed out that option one would cost the city $600,000 and option two would cost the city $1.2 million.
“We all want to help our residents, but can we deal with a $600,000 or $1.2 million loss?” he asked.
Mr. Marquez, who is frustrated the council approved the fiscal year 2019-20 budget with a $3.5 million shortfall without making cuts, said a $3.5 million hit is a lot more than a $600,000 hit.
“It was so easy for us to give up that money without making any cuts to offset those expenses,” he said.
Councilman Marquez pointed out that the city has $36.9 million in general fund reserves that are not restricted and can be used to offset the increase.
Monthly ranges
City manager Benjamin Montgomery said the 8 percent increase would amount to $4.73 per month more for the low-to-average water user and $7.91 per month more for the moderate or higher user.
A 4 percent increase for the low-to-average water user would be an additional $2.35 on the water bill.
Mayor Bennett said he had a problem with “taking a hit when it will only cost residents $2.35 versus a $600,000 hit for option one.”
Mr. Marquez said an increase of $2.35 per month (option one) might sound like pennies but it could be the tipping point for residents who are not working and are in financial difficulties.
He made a motion to vote for option one, but it died for lack of a second.
After Councilwoman Cynthia Moran made a motion for option three (no deferral), Mr. Marquez stated, “So you’re willing to charge our residents 8 percent?” after which Councilman Peter Rogers immediately seconded her motion, followed by the 4-1 vote.
Resident Brad Goldman said the city should use its $36.9 million in unrestricted reserves to help residents during the coronavirus.
“If not now, when will we use this money?” he asked.
Mr. Goldman said the increase may seem like a small amount “but for people who are unemployed or getting government loans, what you’re talking about is ridiculous.”
Councilwoman Moran said the city is fortunate to have reserves, but those reserves are “everybody’s money that residents have asked the city to look after.”
Mrs. Moran said some cities are waiving fees because it looks good but for the city to do so would have a significant impact on the budget.
Mayor Bennett said he too is on a fixed income like many residents, but he has a fiduciary responsibility on how to spend city money, which is taxpayer dollars.
The 8 percent increase is based on actual costs and charges for water, electricity, projects, and operation and maintenance of the water system, according to a city staff report.
After the meeting, Mr. Marquez said, “I just wanted residents to have at least a little grace period, like the Inland Empire Utilities Agency offered us when it deferred the sewer rate.”
In May, the Inland Empire Utilities Agency board voted to defer a three percent sewer rate increase for 12 months because of the economic hardships caused by the coronavirus.
