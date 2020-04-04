Chino has 11 and Chino Hills 10 posiitive cases of coronavirus as of Thursday evening, according to the county.
Although the county is now listing confirmed cases of the virus by city, it is not listing deaths by location.
The Champion learned earlier this week that a man in his 60s died Sunday at Chino Valley Medical Center in Chino after testing positive for coronavirus March 24. His city of residence was not disclosed because of privacy laws. The hospital is currently treating seven confirmed coronavirus cases, according to CEO Tim Moran.
As of Thursday, San Bernardino County had confirmed 304 cases and eight deaths related to the coronavirus outbreak. This time last week, the county reported 55 positive cases and three deaths.
The county conducted its second drive-thru testing site in Victorville on Thursday. Its first drive-thru was held March 27 at the National Orange Show grounds in San Bernardino.
Positive cases in the county by location are: Adelanto 3, Alta Loma 2, Apple Valley 3, Barstow 6, Big Bear City 1, Big Bear Lake 3, Bloomington 3, Blue Jay 2, Chino 11, Chino Hills 10, Colton 4, Crestline 1, Fontana 25, Grand Terrace 1, Hesperia 4, Highland 11, Loma Linda 7, Mentone 2, Montclair 4, Oak Hills 1, Ontario 14, Phelan 1, Rancho Cucamonga 25, Redlands 19, Rialto 12, Rimforest 1, Running Springs 2, San Bernardino 15, Upland 14, Victorville 9, Wrightwood 1, Yucaipa 68, Yucca Valley 2, undetermined locations, 17.
Cities not listed had zero confirmed cases as of the last update.
On Thursday, the county released a statement advising people to use face coverings when leaving home to conduct essential businesses such as grocery shopping, going to a medical appointment or visiting a pharmacy to help flatten the curve of the coronavirus.
The county made the recommendation this week after reviewing guidance released April 1 from the California Department of Public Health.
Face coverings may include coverings that secure to the ears or back of the head and encompass the mouth and nose. Homemade cloth ear loop covers, bandanas and handkerchiefs may be used to reduce the spread of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, particularly among asymptomatic people.
“Staying home, practicing social distancing and frequent handwashing are far more effective ways to combat the spread of COVID-19, and face coverings are not a substitute for continuing those practices,” said Acting County Public Health Officer Dr. Erin Gustafson.
“Surgical masks and N95 masks should not be used because they must be preserved for healthcare workers and emergency responders,” Dr. Gustafson said. “If you do use a face covering, make sure to practice frequent hand washing before and after touching and adjusting the covering.”
County medical officials recommend washing cloth face coverings frequently after each use — at least daily.
They said to place face coverings in a bag until washing them in detergent with hot water and dried on a hot cycle. They also said to discard cloth masks that no longer cover the nose and mouth or have holes.
t stay on the face, and have holes or tears in the fabric.
“Covering your face may help reduce the chance that asymptomatic people spread COVID-19. This is not as effective as staying home and practicing social distancing,” said Curt Hagman, Chairman of the Board of Supervisors, whose Fourth District includes Chino and Chino Hills. “We all need to do our part to flatten the curve and residents should use this as one more tool to stop the spread of this disease.”
Nearly all county departments will continue offering services only online and over the phone until the coronavirus emergency concludes and the County Health Officer and the governor lift orders restricting gatherings and directing people to tay home whenever possible.
Information about the county’s efforts regarding the coronavirus is available online at sbcovid19.com, via email at coronavirus@dph.sbcounty.gov, or by phone at 387-3911.
“We have a responsibility to do everything we can to limit the spread of the virus while still providing access to the county services people need, said Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman, whose 4th District includes Chino and Chino Hills.
Services of the following county departments and offices will be available only by phone and online (offices will be closed to the public): Agriculture/Weights & Measures, Assessor-Recorder-Clerk, Child Support Services, Children’s Network, Clerk of the Board of Supervisors, Clerk of the Board of Supervisors, Community Development and Housing Agency, County Fire and Fire Marshal, District Attorney, Economic Development, Human Resources, Inland Counties Emergency Medical Agency, Land Use Services (which includes Planning, Building and Safety, and Code Enforcement), Public Defender, Public Works (with the exception of lobby computer access to surveyor records), Purchasing, Registrar of Voters (with those exception of election observers by appointment only), Risk Management, Special Districts Water and Sanitation, Transitional Assistance, Veterans Affairs, Workforce Development (in person appointments will be conducted only when necessary).
The following county attractions and services are closed to the public until the indefinite health orders are lifted: preschool services (Head Start), Big Bear Alpine Zoo at Moonridge, county branch libraries, county museums and historical sites, county regional parks including Calico Ghost Town, Park and Recreation District Preschool in Joshua Tree, all Big Bear Valley Recreation and Park District parks, all county service area parks, Oak Glen Park and Museum and North Etiwanda Preserve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.