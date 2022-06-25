Chino Police Department closed registration for its upcoming Junior Academy for children ages 10 to 13 because of “overwhelming response.” A waiting list has been created in case of cancellations.
The academy will be held from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, July 22 and will teach teens about SWAT, CSI, patrol technologies, K-9, anti-bullying, and a segment on Breaking Barriers United with Officer Ryan Tillman. The academy will be held at Chino Police headquarters at 5450 Guardian Way in Chino.
