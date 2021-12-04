Chino Valley Historical Society will hold its annual general membership meeting at 10 a.m. today (Dec. 4) at Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave., Chino.
The meeting can also be viewed online on Zoom.
The meeting ID number is 83283344325 and passcode is 254383. Membership is $25 for one person, $50 for two or more people, $10 for seniors ages 65 and up, and $1,000 for an organization or business.
Fully vaccinated residents can opt not to wear a mask, but non-vaccinated residents are required to wear a mask.
Information: chinovalleyhis toricalsociety.org.
