Fontana police jailed a 41-year-old Chino man Aug. 31 on suspicion of downloading and distributing child pornography.
Shuo Zhang was taken into custody at 7:30 a.m. at his home in the 13800 block of Cypress Avenue. He was booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga and was released on bail at 7 a.m. the next day, according to San Bernardino County jail records.
Detectives from the Fontana Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children’s Task Force learned a man was using the internet to download and distribute child pornography, a Fontana Police Department statement read.
A search of the man’s home turned up multiple electronic devices and evidence was located in connection to the child pornography, police said.
Anyone with information can email the Fontana Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children’s Task Force at fontanapdi cac@fontana.org.
