San Bernardino County District Attorney Jason Anderson will make a presentation during the online Chino Hills city council meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday on the “zero bail policy.”
Residents can join the meeting by visiting chinohills.org/videostreaming or by calling 1-669-90A0-6833 and enter meeting number 86197351711.
The emergency policy was declared in April by the Judicial Council of California to reduce bail to zero for misdemeanor and certain felony arrests to reduce jail crowding and to slow the spread of coronavirus.
Sheriff John McMahon said the policy is making the county dangerous.
Councilwoman Cynthia Moran said at the last council meeting that several suspects arrested for crimes in Chino Hills have been released back into the public.
She said the ruling is supposed to be in place for 90 days which is “outrageous” and is making law enforcement difficult.
Councilman Brian Johsz said the only thing keeping these individuals from returning to Chino Hills is the time it takes them to get out of West Valley Detention Center.
City Manager Benjamin Montgomery said Sheriff McMahon has been very adamant that he does not like the ruling and that his team will continue to “go after the bad guys regardless of bail issues.”
Mr. Montgomery said the city was assured by the district attorney that judges have authority to use their judicial discretion and issue bail amounts other than zero.
In other business, the council will hear an update from San Bernardino County Board Chairman Curt Hagman on the coronavirus, hear an update from City Manager Mr. Montgomery on the coronavirus, confirm and extend the existence of the local emergency on the coronavirus for another 60 days, and declare the results of the sewer rate protest ballot election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.