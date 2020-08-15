The Chino Hills Parks and Recreation Commission will hold another round of discussion on changing rules at the Vila Borba Dog Park to make it a better place for humans and dogs.
The commission will meet online at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19.
The park is on Amadora Drive on the west side of Butterfield Ranch Road, south of Pine Avenue.
During the June 17 meeting, residents suggested tightened rules on dog sizes, addressing problems that occur when dogs are unleashed prior to entering the arenas, not permitting dog strollers, and adding a QR code because municipal codes on signs are wordy and are not fully read.
Staff will discuss ways to address problems that occur when small dogs are allowed by their owners in large arenas and large dogs are allowed in small arenas.
Staff will recommend that height be included in addition to weight in the criteria for large and small dogs.
To join the meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86541188692 or join by phone at 1-669-900-6833 and enter meeting number 86541188692.
