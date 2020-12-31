The Chino Valley Democratic Club will meet at 7 p.m. via Zoom on Monday, Jan. 11.
To attend, the club recommends participants register at least one day in advance of the meeting at tinyurl.com/y53fdhfc. Participants should sign in 30 minutes before the meeting starts.
The club will discuss the results of the special Georgia Senate election scheduled Jan. 5, and the upcoming State Party Delegate election cycle, Jan.6 to 23.
The public is invited to join the online Zoom meeting upon registration acceptance. Club membership is available on request.
Information: President Marian Arguello, 591-1864.
