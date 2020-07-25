City of Chino Hills facilities and some park amenities will remain closed to the public through Sept. 7.
Extended closures include the Community Center, McCoy Equestrian Center, Sleepy Hollow Community Center, Mystic Canyon Building, Community Park (parking lot partially closed), Grand Avenue Park Community Building and staff offices, and Fairfield Ranch Park.
Also extended through Sept. 7 are closures of playgrounds, exercise equipment, basketball/volleyball courts, hockey rinks, gazebos, cancellations of classes, events, programs, and gatherings.
Swimming lessons and summer concerts and movies are cancelled for the year.
Residents are still getting a break from street sweeping tickets, yard sale permit fees and water service disconnection for those who cannot pay their bills.
City employees will continue to provide services via telephone, online, and in some cases by appointment. All closures are subject to change and will be modified to align with future actions taken at the state level. Information: chinohills.org/Coro navirus.
