The Chino Valley Fire District urges residents to keep fire safety a priority when preparing today’s (Nov. 25) Thanksgiving feast.
Thanksgiving is the peak day for home fires in the United States, followed by the day before Thanksgiving and Christmas Day, according to the National Fire Protection Association.
Cooking safety
•Keep anything that can catch fire—oven mitts, wooden utensils, food packaging, towels or napkins—away from your stovetop.
•Avoid clothing with loose fitting or long sleeves that might ignite if too close to a flame.
•Never leave boiling pots unattended. If you must leave the kitchen, turn off all burners or have another adult watch what is being cooked.
•Keep the kitchen area off limits to young children and adults who are not helping with food preparation to avoid accidents.
•Begin holiday cooking with a clean stove, oven, and food preparation surfaces.
•Have a fire extinguisher available no more than 10 feet from the stove or cooking area.
Deep-fryer safety
•If you are using a deep fryer to cook your turkey, make sure it is set up outdoors in an open area that is away from walls, wooden fences, hanging tree branches, and any other structure or item that can catch fire.
•Never use a deep fryer on a wooden deck or inside a garage.
•Never let children or pets near the fryer when it is in use.
•Never leave a deep fryer unattended.
