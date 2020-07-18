An $18 million county flood control project intended to reduce the risk of flooding in a 100-year-storm will replace the existing channel in Chino Hills between Peyton Drive and Pipeline Avenue.
The project has been in the design stage for approximately one year with construction expected to begin in 2022. It will take approximately 10 to 12 months to complete.
The “Carbon Canyon Channel Flood Control Improvement Project,” proposed by the San Bernardino County Flood Control District, is located in a residential area, and covers 4,850 linear feet in length and 150 feet in width where the current channel exists.
The undersized earthen channel cannot withstand a 100-year storm event without flooding, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
The boundaries are Peyton to the west, Pipeline to the east, Eucalyptus Avenue to the north, and Chino Hills parkway to the south.
The project includes a small portion of the English Canyon Channel.
A large Southern California Edison easement is south of the channel, intersecting it in two locations.
The project is funded by the Flood Control District budget, Zone 1.
The Board of Supervisors will review the environmental document, called a “mitigated negative declaration,” at a meeting tentatively scheduled Tuesday, Sept. 15, according to flood control district spokesperson Amy Ledbetter.
Residents in the areas surrounding the channel were notified about the project via letters including Bluebell Drive, Garden Court, Alder Place, Daisy Drive, Honeysuckle Avenue, and Yellowstone Circle at the Chino Hills-Chino border.
Daisy Drive
Residents on Daisy Drive said the channel’s chain-linked access road runs the entire length of their street with a 6-foot high berm from road to gutter consisting of loose dirt, rocks, gravel, large weeds, and footings that are eroded.
When it rains, the mud and gravel fall into the gutter and without storm drains, except for the one in the cul-de-sac on Bluebell, over-the-curb flooding occurs, according to Kevin Stenson who lives on Daisy.
Storm maintenance workers have been placing straw wattles along the fence pole footings for years to prevent erosion and to prevent coyotes from entering the neighborhood, Mr. Stenson said.
The coyotes dig at the straw wattles promoting further erosion, falling dirt, rocks and gravel, he said.
Ms. Ledbetter said the project will include features to be installed that will reduce the erosion issues described by Mr. Stenson.
She said an on-site meeting is scheduled on Daisy Drive Monday, July 20.
City writes letter
After reviewing the environmental documents, the City of Chino Hills submitted a letter to the county department of public works with several concerns, including impacts on residents from dust and noise. The city asked for several stipulations.
Residents who have questions may contact Nancy Sansonetti at nancy.sansonetti@dpw.sbcounty.gov.
