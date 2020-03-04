Chino Police released updated information minutes ago on this morning's incident on the 60 Freeway that prompted a full closure of the roadway and caused traffic backup on dozens of Chino streets.
Police were called at 5:21 a.m. to the Denny's restaurant at 12180 Central Ave., just north of the 60 Freeway, on a report that a man armed with a knife was causing a disturbance inside the restaurant.
"The man fled on foot onto the 60 Freeway," said Sgt. Mike Infusino. "Officers contacted the male subject as he was walking in traffic lanes with a knife in his hand. The subject refused to comply with officers and began walking in the direction of a nearby work crew."
Officers tried using multiple less than lethal options to stop the suspect, identified as Larry Brennan, 50, of Montclair.
"These, however, were initially ineffective," Sgt. Infusino said.
Police used their service weapons to shoot at the suspect, but he was not struck, Mr. Infusino said.
"The suspect stopped walking towards the work crew and began to injure himself with his knife," Sgt. Infusino said.
Officers deployed their Taser to disarm the suspect. He was taken to an undisclosed hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Mr. Brennen was arrested on charges of resisting an officer with force and parole violations, Sgt. Infusino said.
Chino Police posted on its Facebook page early this morning that an officer-involved shooting had taken place.
"We posted the Facebook post to let the commuters know about the freeway closure, and we wanted to be transparent that an officer-involved-shooting did occur. We did not want to put out information whether or not the suspect was hit, because we weren't able to confirm that without having him medically evaluated," Sgt. Nancy Franklin told the Champion.
Both directions of the freeway have reopened, according to the Chino Police Department.
