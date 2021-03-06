Volunteers from the Chino Hills State Park Interpretive Associatio
Champion photo by Marianne Napoles

Volunteers from the Chino Hills State Park Interpretive Association gather on Sunday at the entrance sign to Chino Hills State Park near Sapphire Drive. The group designed the sign and had it installed after receiving an Earth Day grant from the California State Park Foundation. A similar sign will be installed at the Discovery Center at the Brea entrance on Carbon Canyon Road.

