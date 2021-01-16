There hasn’t been a winner of the Chino Valley Fire District’s Fred L. Burns Community Service award since 2017, but this year two residents will take home the honor.
Carbon Canyon Fire Safe Council President Charlie Blank and community member Peter Pirritano were announced as the 2020 winners Tuesday, said Chino Valley Fire District spokeswoman Massiel Ladron De Guevara.
“The Fred L. Burns Community Service Award was established to recognize an individual who has made a significant contribution to the Chino Valley Fire District in the area of furthering the district’s Mission Statement and who has made a significant contribution to the Chino Valley Community in the area of community service in support of public safety,” the spokeswoman said.
Mr. Blank and Mr. Pirritano, both of Chino Hills, will be recognized at a future board of directors meeting.
The board meets regularly on the second Wednesday of the month.
“Both award recipients were instrumental in making the Chino Valley safer by dedicating their time and effort to community awareness, outreach and education,” Ms. De Guevara said.
Mr. Blank has been a member of the Carbon Canyon Fire Safe Council for 12 years, including 10 as its president.
“He has been instrumental in preventing and minimizing the devastating effects of wildland fires through the bi-annual brush removal program that eradicates up to three tons of dead brush per session,” Ms. De Guevara said.
Mr. Blank has organized Wildfire Awareness Fairs, selected staff for information booths at events in the community, led an effort to remove invasive plants in the Summit Ranch neighborhood creek area, and helped lead to the designation of Carbon Canyon as a FireWise Community.
He also removed dead brush and trees on Carbon Canyon Road and had worked as a liaison for several years between the Carbon Canyon Fire Safe Council and the Chino Valley Fire District.
Mr. Pirritano has made several monetary donations to the fire district to purchase Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) and trauma kits that were installed free to several Chino and Chino Hills businesses, schools and community groups, Ms. De Guevara said.
“Mr. Pirritano donates his time to attend donation and training events, where he speaks with community members and the business community about his dedication to help fund public access medical equipment,” Ms. De Guevara said. “The installation of multiple public access AEDs and trauma kits have helped the fire district develop a more ready and resilient community in response to sudden cardiac arrest and trauma.”
Fred L. Burns
award history
Chino Valley Fire board members approved the Fred L. Burns Community Service Award in 1993, and honored board member Fred L. Burns as its first recipient.
Past winners are Al McCombs, former Champion publisher-owner (1994); Fred Heene, municipal court judge (1995); Fred Aguiar, assemblyman (1996); Ralph Berger, retired fire captain and fire foundation member (1997); Karen Haughey, Soroptimist and community volunteer (1998); Patti Aguiar, fire foundation member and David and Charleen King (1999); Rod Federwisch, school principal (2000); Bob Frady, fire foundation volunteer (2001); Donna DeBie, fire foundation volunteer (2002); Sondra Elrod, fire foundation volunteer (2003); Tom Haughey, fire foundation volunteer (2004); Sarah Evinger, fire foundation president (2005); Rob DePartee, fire district chaplain (2006); Scott Snyder, videographer (2013); Gary Ovitt, former San Bernardino County Fourth District Supervisor, and Ron Nadeau Carbon Canyon Fire Safe Council founding member (2015); and Vincent Dominguez, Chino Valley Fire Junior Firefighter and cancer survivor (2016).
No awards were given between 2007-2012 and 2017-2019.
Fred L. Burns
When Fred L. Burns returned from the U.S. Army he joined the Los Angeles Police Department as a Police Officer. He settled in Chino Hills in 1970.
He was an active member of the Chino Valley community, shaping its growth throughout the years and serving on numerous boards and committees. He served on the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Advisory Board; as Program Director for the Southwest Hills Environmental and Planning Association; as Vice Chairman of the Citizen’s Advisory Committee for the California Institution for Women in Chino; on the Chino Hills Municipal Advisory Council; as Commissioner on the County Service Area 48 Board; as Fire Commissioner for the Chino Rural Fire District; as Vice Chairman of the Chino Hills Incorporation Committee; and as a member of the Chino Hills Kiwanis.
He served as an elected board member of the Chino Hills Independent Fire District Board of Directors starting in 1990 until his death in 2000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.