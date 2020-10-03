The Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce will sponsor three online candidate forums in the next 10 days to give residents an opportunity to learn about those running for the Chino Hills City Council, the Chino City Council, and the Chino Valley Unified School District.
Residents will be able to ask questions by submitting a form located on the Chamber website: chinoval leychamberofcommerce.com.
Chino Hills
The Chino Hills city council candidate forum will be filmed 7 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5 inside council chambers.
The recording will be shared a few days after the event via the Chamber’s email list, its website, social media channels, and Chino Hills City TV 3/41 for residents with Spectrum (channel 3) or Frontier (channel 41) television service.
Chino
The Chino city council candidate forum will be filmed from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12 inside council chambers.
The recording will be aired live with a small delay on the city’s channel Chino 3.
Those who subscribe to Spectrum can watch the forum on channel 3 and those who subscribe to Verizon should tune into channel 32.
The Chino city channel may also be watched on you tube.com/channel/UC4Gay WK8PEAkBD6jFZZT3YA.
The forum will be posted via the Chamber’s email list, its website and social media channels when the footage is received from the City of Chino.
School district
The school district candidate forum will be streamed live on Zoom and the Chamber’s Facebook page from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8.
The community may participate in the Zoom forum but there is a 100-person limit.
To register for the Zoom forum, visit the Chamber website address listed below.
The recording of the forum will be shared via the Chamber email list, website, social media channels and Channel 3 for both cities (see above).
Sponsors needed
The Chamber is seeking sponsors or contributions from businesses, individuals, and residents to help pay for the forums.
To submit questions to candidates, register for the school board forum on Zoom, or donate, visit: chinoval eychamberofcommerce.com/candidate-forum/.
