CSEA president asks for equal consideration

Danny Hernandez of CSEA Chino Chapter 102 addressed the school board on Sept. 16.

 Video image of Sept. 16 school board meeting

CSEA Chino Chapter 102 President Danny Hernandez congratulated cabinet  members of the Chino Valley Unified School District for receiving contract renewals on July 21 and asked that the same be extended to other district employees who are in negotiations.

Mr. Hernandez told the board on July 21 and again on Sept. 16 that the CSEA, which represents classified employees, is in favor of all staff  being fully compensated for the work they do day in and day out. 

