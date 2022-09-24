CSEA president asks for equal consideration

CSEA Chino Chapter 102 President Danny Hernandez congratulated cabinet members of the Chino Valley Unified School District for receiving contract renewals on July 21 and asked that the same be extended to other district employees who are in negotiations.
Mr. Hernandez told the board on July 21 and again on Sept. 16 that the CSEA, which represents classified employees, is in favor of all staff being fully compensated for the work they do day in and day out.
On July 21, the contracts of the associate and assistant superintendents were renewed until June 30, 2026.
Their vehicle allowance was increased from $350 per month to $550 per month and their vacation days were increased from 22 to 24 days a year.
District spokesperson Andi Johnston said the car allowance had been set at $350 for more than 15 years.
There are two associate superintendents and three assistant superintendents in the cabinet with salaries ranging from $182,139 to $213,076, not including benefits.
Mr. Hernandez noted that the wording in their contracts states that they shall recieve an annual increase in salary that is no less than the percentage increase granted to other management employees of the district.
“We refer to this as equity compensation,” Mr. Hernandez told the board. “We hope the district and board can extend that to all employee groups.”
He also noted that on July 21, the board approved a change in how “longevity increases” are calculated for long-time management employees. In the past, those who reached 15 years got an extra $1,701 per year, at 20 years they got an extra $3,402 per year, at 25 years they got an extra $5,105 per year, and at 30 years they got an extra $6,808 per year.
The board changed those flat rates to percentages: 4 percent a year at 15 years, 6 percent a year at 20 years, 8 percent a year at 25 years, and 10 percent a year at 30.
Those who reach 10 years will now be included and receive 2 percent a year.
Mr. Hernandez pointed out that the longevity changes mean that some management employees will receive an additional yearly raise between 2 and 10 percent.
