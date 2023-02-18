The six city-owned charging stations at Chino Hills City Hall and the Chino Hills Community Center aren’t enough to keep up with demand as more residents are purchasing electric vehicles.
The city’s Public Works Department has developed an electric vehicle (EV) charging expansion plan to identify locations with ample parking and access to sufficient power to meet the current and long-term demand, according to a city manager’s report issued on Wednesday.
In the immediate term, the city will build four additional charging stations at the government center between the parking structure and City Hall, where two are already located.
One of the four stations will include a station for disabled access.
Construction is expected to begin in March and be completed by July, according to the report.
The city charges a user fee to recover the cost of electricity and equipment maintenance.
The Chino Hills Community Park, Pinehurst Park, and the Vila Borba satellite parking lot are being evaluated as potential sites for new stations.
Once the sites are finalized and funding sources are secured, staff will request authorization from the Chino Hills City Council to proceed with the project, according to the report.
Usage of the city’s charging stations remained steady from 2016, when they were built, to 2021.
Then, rising gas prices and California laws phasing out gasoline internal-combustion engines increased EV vehicle demand dramatically, according to the report.
The city will look at programs offered by the California Energy Commission and other agencies to help reduce costs.
There are several non-city owned charging stations in the city, including the Tesla supercharger with 17 spaces at The Shoppes in Chino Hills.
