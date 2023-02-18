The six city-owned charging stations at Chino Hills City Hall and the Chino Hills Community Center aren’t enough to keep up with demand as more residents are purchasing electric vehicles.

The city’s Public Works Department has developed an electric vehicle (EV) charging expansion plan to identify locations with ample parking and access to sufficient power to meet the current and long-term demand, according to a city manager’s report issued on Wednesday.

