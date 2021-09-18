WW 2 nurse to turn 100
The American Legion Chino Post 299 Auxiliary will celebrate the 100th birthday of World War II nurse Jeanne Wood of Chino Hills from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26 at the post, 13759 Central Ave.
Ms. Wood was the only female commander of Post 299 in its history.
How many vaccinated
In the City of Chino, 64.3 percent of the population is fully vaccinated, and 7.4 percent is partially vaccinated. In the City of Chino Hills, 70.3 percent are fully vaccinated, and 6.5 percent are partially vaccinated.
Commissioner earns tile
Planning Commissioner Patrick Hamamoto received a recognition tile from the Chino Hills City Council on Tuesday for his service on the parks and recreation and planning commissions for more than a decade.
He has stepped down from the planning commission to spend more time with his family. His wife, Kathleen, joined in the recognition. They have lived in Chino Hills for 32 and volunteered for the Community Foundation for many years.
Once in Chino, now in Chino Hills
Sara Allison was introduced as the new senior account technician for the City of Chino Hills finance department during Tuesday’s council meeting.
Mrs. Allison used to work in the community services department for the City of Chino. She also worked as a human resources and finance manager in the retail industry.
She completed her bachelor’s degree in mathematics at UC Riverside.
