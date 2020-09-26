Chino residents may get rid of bulky household items 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. today (Sept. 26), at 13793 Redwood St.
Identification and a utility bill are required to verify residency. The service is not for businesses.
Accepted items include tires, furniture, appliances, electronics, green waste, concrete, dirt, brick, and metal.
For large loads, such as enclosed storage trucks or trailers, a voucher is required by calling 334-3472.
