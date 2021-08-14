Construction crews are out in full force on Founders Drive between Chino Hills Parkway and Grand Avenue for roadway rehabilitation until Sept. 4. In photo above, workers demolish the pavement to install Americans with Disabilities Act access ramps. The work will include full-depth roadway repair, overlay, installation of video detection and more. Copp Contracting, Inc., was awarded the project in the amount of $244,250.
