A free one-hour webinar on how to compost will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 13 sponsored by San Bernardino County and the Solana Center for Environmental Restoration.
Presenter will be composting expert Kelsea Jacobsen from the Solana Center.
Composting is a natural process of recycling organic material such as fruit and vegetable scraps, plant remains, and leaves into a soil amendment that gardeners nickname “black gold.”
Topics will include what is composting and why do it, essential ingredients to get started, which items can be composted and which should be avoided, and assembling and maintaining a compost pile.
A question and answer session with Ms. Jacobsen will follow.
Attendees will be entered to win one of three prizes: two small pails of vermiculture that will be available for pickup in Rancho Cucamonga and one composting bin available for pickup in San Bernardino.
The webinar will be hosted via Zoom.
To register, visit http://bit.ly/sbc-composting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.