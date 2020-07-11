The Chino Hills City Council is expected to approve a $160,000 contract with HF&H Consultants during the 7 p.m. meeting on Tuesday, July 14, for solid waste consultant services.
The city is in its final year of a contract with Taormina Industries/Republic Services for residential, commercial and recycling services.
The initial 10-year contract was executed in 2001 and after multiple amendments and extensions, it is set to expire Jan. 31, 2021, according to staff reports.
The consultant will evaluate the city’s solid waste service needs in conjunction with the Taormina contract and industry standards.
The consultant will also draft a request for proposals for new potential franchisees and assist with circulating and evaluating those proposals.
According to staff reports, city staff believes that the complexities associated with the solid waste industry and regulations imposed by a variety of governmental agencies calls for the services of a professional consultant that specializes in all aspects of solid waste services.
The matter will appear on the consent calendar, which means that it will be automatically approved with other consent items unless a member of the public or a councilmember asks for discussion. To access the meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom/us/j/86197351711 or call 1-669-900-6833 and enter access code 86197351711.
