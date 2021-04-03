Residents will have another opportunity to give their opinions on locations for 3,720 state-mandated residential units, during the fifth housing workshop at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 6 at the planning commission meeting.
Commissioners will meet in council chambers and residents can participate by visiting us02web.zoom.us/j/87939548952 or by calling (669) 900-6833 and enter meeting number 87939548952.
The commission will begin considering locations for the non high-density housing units.
Nine locations are under consideration for high-density units of which they city must build 2,202
In other business, the commission will:
•conduct a public hearing on a tentative parcel map for a two-lot subdivision at 15922 Old Carbon Canyon Road including the vacating of drainage and utility easements. Applicant is G.R. Engineering Solutions. Property owner is Ray Marquez (Chino Hills city councilman).
•conduct a public hearing for a two-lot subdivision at 15134 Palisade Street. Applicant/property owner is Andrew Harris.
•conduct a public hearing for a two-lot subdivision on Old Carbon Canyon Road, including the vacation of a portion of Old Carbon Canyon Road. Applicant is KPM Enterprise. Property owner is Amy Miller.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.