The Champion will publish photos and addresses of decorated Halloween houses and Halloween or autumn-themed events during the month of October.
Send us a photo of your “haunted” house with your family’s name, address, and some of the items on display. Also, if your organization is having a fall or harvest event in October, let us know about it.
Email: news@champ ionnewspapers.com and type “Halloween House” or “Fall Event” in the subject line.
