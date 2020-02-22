Pastor Roy Robbins with his granddaughter Kira Robbins

 

 Submitted photo

Pastor Roy Robbins of Christ Lutheran Church in Chino will be available 2 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26 at 5500 Francis Ave. to distribute ashes to the community. Participants should pull over in front of the church and he will do the rest. The pastor said he’s providing the service for those who want to remember the beginning of Lent with ashes but “life gets in the way.” He will be available in the booth shown in photo (but with a different banner), the same one he manned on National Day of Prayer with his granddaughter Kira Robbins. 

