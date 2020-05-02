Cars line up in the east Chino City Hall parking lot Wednesday to pick up free food offered by Isaiah’s Rock Food Ministry. Drivers in more than 1,200 cars, including those in the Chino Branch Library parking lot, were waiting to receive food. The longtime giveaway used to take place near Isaiah’s Rock’s headquarters on Seventh Street, but the drive-through food distribution has been held for several weeks in accordance with the governor’s social distancing requirement to help flatten the curve of coronavirus cases.
Tags
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Coptic Church approved for second time in Chino Hills
- Chino Hills man arrested twice in past 30 days for trespassing is arrested Sunday, and again Monday, Chino Hills Police say
- Chino Hills woman jailed Saturday in robbery at Rite Aid store
- Number of positive coronavirus cases at California Institution for Men reaches 110 inmates, 32 staff members
- Drugs, burglary tools found during traffic stop lead to arrest of Chino Hills man Tuesday
- Latest Chino, Chino Hills virus numbers listed
- Four men, two women jailed after shoplifting report in Chino Hills; all released from jail on $0 bail
- Chino loses a landmark
- Chino Hills to spend more than half a million on habitat
- Chino Valley Fire District to offer weekly virtual tours of fire stations starting Friday, May 1
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Upcoming Events
-
May 2
-
May 2
-
May 2
Latest e-Edition
Register to receive our free daily newsletter by email
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Champion's newsletter is emailed Monday through Friday
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News
Would you like to receive our breaking news news? Signup today!
e-Edition Subscribers
General InterestImported List: General Interest
News Updates
Would you like to receive our news updates? Signup today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.