Cars line up
Champion photos by Brenda Dunkle

Cars line up in the east Chino City Hall parking lot Wednesday to pick up free food offered by Isaiah’s Rock Food Ministry. Drivers in more than 1,200 cars, including those in the Chino Branch Library parking lot, were waiting to receive food. The longtime giveaway used to take place near Isaiah’s Rock’s headquarters on Seventh Street, but the drive-through food distribution has been held for several weeks in accordance with the governor’s social distancing requirement to help flatten the curve of coronavirus cases. 

