Central Avenue between Philadelphia Street and Francis Avenue in Chino was completely closed Monday afternoon after a wind-driven fire scorched an acre of dry grass and caught the attic area of a Kaiser building on fire as well as five palm trees across the street at the Pacifica-Hillsborough Senior Living Facility.
A fire erupted in the field located directly north of the Kaiser Chino Medical offices at 3:14 p.m., said Chino Valley Fire District spokeswoman Massiel Ladron De Guevara.
Embers from the fire spread to the top of the Kaiser building, which began filling with smoke. Ten employees inside the building were able to self-evacuate and no injuries were reported.
One Chino Valley firefighter was treated at the scene for heat exhaustion, she added.
Five palm trees located across the street were scorched in front of the Pacific-Hillsborough Senior Living Facility at 11918 Central Ave., the spokeswoman said.
Fire crews extinguished the trees before the blaze could spread any further.
Several fire crews arrived at the scene, including Chino Valley Fire, Los Angeles County, San Bernardino County, Ontario, Montclair and Rancho Cucamonga.
The fire was 100 percent contained by 5:30 p.m.
