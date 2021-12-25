A now-retired Santa Ana police officer from Chino Hills was sentenced to 200 hours of community service Dec. 22 after pleading guilty to violating the civil rights of a man during a 2014 arrest, using unreasonable force and later lying about the incident in reports.
Brian Patric Booker, 52, pleaded guilty in September in federal court, and was placed on misdemeanor probation and given community service.
Mr. Booker was a 19-year veteran of the police department when he retired in 2018.
He was charged in 2019 with one felony count of deprivation of rights under color of law and two felony counts of falsification of records, according to the federal indictment.
If convicted by a jury, Mr. Booker faced a maximum 60 years in federal prison, according to the U.S. District Attorney’s office.
Prosecutors alleged Mr. Booker used unreasonable force during a June 19, 2014 arrest.
“The victim was not resisting arrest,” said U.S. District spokesman Ciaran McEvoy said.
After the arrest, Mr. Booker falsely claimed the victim had reached at him and grabbed his right leg.
“Mr. Booker then falsely stated that he delivered three or four punches to the back of the victim’s head because he believed the victim was about to tackle him and possibly have access to Mr. Booker’s firearm,” Mr. McEvoy said. “Mr. Booker allegedly knew these statements were false when the reports were filed.”
The incident was investigated by the FBI and the Santa Ana Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.