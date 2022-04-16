The Chino Hills City Council put the final seal of approval on a $1 million splash pad and restroom that will be built at Pinehurst Park in Butterfield, with half of that amount coming from federal COVID-19 funds.
An additional parking lot will also be built to accommodate splash pad users.
The city council in December 2021 authorized the pursuit of funding sources for projects identified under the American Rescue Plan Act through granting agencies such as the County of San Bernardino.
Staff submitted a request to Supervisor Curt Hagman’s office for four projects, including the splash pad, at a total estimated cost of $1,650,000. The draft agreements were included in the staff report approved by the city council on Tuesday.
The city is seeking a 50 percent funding match of $825,000 from the county.
Other projects are $250,000 for enhancements to the Chino Hills Skate Park near Big League Dreams on Fairfield Ranch Road, with a 50 percent match; a new show wagon at a cost of $200,000, with a 50 percent match; and a new mobile recreation vehicle in the amount of $200,000, with a 50 percent match.
Councilman Art Bennett said Mr. Hagman, when he was on the Chino Hills City Council in 2008, advocated for a splash pad but it was voted down by the city council.
“Now he’s in the position where he has the purse strings so he can get his wish and pay for it too,” Mr. Bennett said. “If we’re going to do this, why not have half of it paid for?”
Mr. Bennett, like others on the city council, expressed concerns that the city is entering a Stage 3 water conservation alert and encouraging residents to conserve water while approving a splash pad.
Resident Mitch Mohlman, who could not attend the meeting, submitted a letter urging the council to vote against the splash pad, stating that even if the splash pad was fully funded by federal COVID-19 funds, it is not a responsible project.
“We are in a drought yet you are considering putting in a splash pad,” he wrote. “Not only are the optics terrible, but the amount of water this will use/waste is excessive.”
He said even a recycled system uses an enormous amount of water with runoff and evaporation.
Mr. Mohlman has been attending meetings and writing letters opposing a splash pad since 2008.
Community services director Jonathan Marshall said a re-circulation system will connect to a storage tank that is cleansed during operational months.
During non-operational months, the re-circulation system connects to the storm drain, which requires a p-trap and tap primer to collect debris so it won’t go into the storm drain, he said.
Water is chemically treated and recirculated in a 4,000-gallon tank below grade and the tank needs to be within 100 feet of the splash pad, he said.
Mr. Marshall said the splash pad will operate from six to eight months per year and will contain a push button that activates the system.
“This will not be a 24-hour operation,” he said.
Mr. Marshall said the splash pad will be about the size of a basketball court, about 5,000-square-feet.
He said an average-sized backyard swimming pool is 3,000-square-feet.
“If you look at evaporation rates and emptying the pool and filling it back up once a year, you will find a splash pad uses less water than your backyard pool,” he said.
He estimated maintenance costs would be between $25,000 to $50,000 per year, including changing out and cleaning out the nozzles as well as chemical costs.
The council noted that aquatics features have been at the top of the wish list for residents when surveyed during updates for the Chino Hills Parks and Recreation Master Plan.
