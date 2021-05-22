Chino Hills will present its annual State of the City address at 4 p.m. Thursday, May 27 via Zoom.
Registration is required by Wednesday, May 26, with complimentary tickets.
The event will be hosted by Mayor Brian Johsz with the theme “Unity Within Community,” reflecting on the challenges of 2020 and the strength and perseverance within the community
As the city approaches its 30th anniversary in November, the event will compare the financial outlook of today compared to three decades ago.
Mayor Johsz and councilmembers will take the virtual stage to deliver insights on how the city navigated the pandemic and quickly adapted to providing services and resources to residents and business owners.
The event will also provide an overview of new projects and initiatives, updates on programs and activities, and will highlight five unsung heroes in Chino Hills.
Each councilperson has selected a resident for recognition.
A recording will air later on CityTV Channel 3/41 for residents with Spectrum (channel 3) or Frontier (channel 41).
For more information and to register, visit chi nohills.org/stateofthecity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.