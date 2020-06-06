The wireless communications facility at 13854 Chino Hills Parkway at Falling Star Lane that is under an agreement with New Cingular Wireless, will be modified with new equipment.
The site was acquired by AT&T last year, which submitted plans to the City of Chino Hills to modify the existing facility by removing outdated panels and equipment, replacing them with new panels and equipment.
This modification did not substantially change the appearance of the facility, said community development director Joann Lombardo.
This type of minor modification to wireless facilities requires staff level review and approval, she said.
The modification was approved by Ms. Lombardo in January 2020.
As a follow-up to the approved modification, the existing agreement required an amendment to incorporate the changes to the wireless facility, Ms. Lombardo said.
The city council on May 27 approved the agreement amendment.
The city first entered into an agreement with New Cingular Wireless in 2008 and the agreement was extended for successive five-year terms.
