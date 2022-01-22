Reversing a decision made in 2020, the Chino Hills City Council on Jan. 11 adopted an ordinance that would impose no dollar limits on campaign contributions.
The ordinance will go into effect Feb. 11.
The council was responding to a new state law, AB 571, requiring cities to accept the contribution limits imposed on state legislators—unless they pass their own law. State senators and state assemblypersons currently have a cap of $4,900 per contributor per election.
Like most other cities in California, Chino Hills has never had campaign caps.
The intention of AB 571 was to control big money given to candidates by special interest groups, according to its supporters.
In November 2020, the city council voted to accept the $4,900 cap after being given three options: accept the cap, adopt its own limit, or establish no limit.
A year later, in November 2021, Councilman Art Bennett requested the matter be revisited after contacting the Fair Political Practices Commission (FPPC) and learning that councilmembers must close their campaign accounts and establish a new one after every election.
Mr. Bennett, during a discussion two months ago at the Nov. 23, 2021 council meeting, said keeping the same account from one election to another creates less opportunity for mistakes with one running balance, with contributions coming in and expenses going out.
“It makes it easier for us to report properly and stay above board,” he said.
Councilman Bennett pointed out that the Chino City Council voted in November 2021 to create an ordinance with no limits on contributions and suggested Chino Hills follow suit.
City Manager Benjamin Montgomery said that since the city council’s vote in 2020, the state has changed the regulations twice. He said the FPPC has provided very confusing guidance on how candidates can control their campaign requirements, whether it’s closing an account after an election or what a candidate is allowed to do with leftover campaign funds.
Chino Hills City Attorney Mark Hensley said if the council set its own cap, the city would have to administer the program as well as enforcement, costing potentially thousands of dollars.
Councilman Peter Rogers said he was considering recommending a cap of $100 above the state’s cap, but did not want the city to incur the associated costs and expenses.
“In typical California fashion, the state encouraged cities to adopt the limit and then piled on more regulations after the fact,” he said, adding that campaign contributions have never been an issue in the City of Chino Hills.
Most individual donors in Chino Hills council elections contribute between $99 (or less) and $1,000. Developers and political action committees generally donate amounts ranging from $1,000 to $5,000.
Mayor Ray Marquez said not as much money is needed to run a campaign now that the city has been split into districts, and all donations are contained on campaign disclosure statements available on the city website.
Mr. Hensley said it wouldn’t surprise him if the state comes up with something more user-friendly in six months to a year.
