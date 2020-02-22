Sleepy Hollow resident Rod Hallock has been advocating for the removal of hanging dead fronds on palm trees in the canyon that can easily ignite during a fire and spread embers.
He has been attending the Carbon Canyon Fire Safe Council meetings to raise awareness about the potential danger.
“It doesn’t make sense that we’re asked to do weed and brush cleanup for fire prevention, but we stop there and leave these big palms with burnable material standing there waiting for a spark,” Mr. Hallock said.
When palms are not maintained, the fronds become “very dry and very flammable,” he said.
Carbon Canyon Fire Safe Council president Charlie Blank said dead fronds can ignite a palm tree like a firecracker. “Once it’s lit, the entire tree lights up and the fronds disintegrate and become embers that blow every which way,” he said.
Mr. Hallock said he accompanied fire inspector Austin Ott to identify hazardous palms in Sleepy Hollow.
Fire marshal Danielle Barnes said notices of violation were issued for three parcels containing seven palm trees. The owners were required to provide six feet of vertical clearance with a recommendation to clear all the dead fronds to avoid future recurrence, she said.
When Western Hills Golf and Country Club received a notice, the owner opted to remove two trees at Carbon Canyon Road and Fairway Drive (see photos).
The two palms contained dead fronds and were also growing into the utility lines and around cell equipment attached to the utility pole.
Ms. Barnes emphasized that enforcement is not limited to one specific type of tree because any tree not properly maintained can pose a danger.
“Our vegetation management program addresses a variety of combustible vegetation that can be deemed a fire hazard,” she said. “This enforcement is typically addressed through our bi-annual weed abatement inspections.”
Chino Hills residents who contact the city about dead palm fronds on private property are referred to the Chino Valley Fire Department, said Chino Hills Maintenance and Operations Manager Sean O’Connor.
City staff will remove dead palm fronds on city property, he said.
Six feet
Ms. Barnes said the fire department follows guidelines from the Office of the State Fire Marshal which stipulate that trees are to be maintained six feet above the ground or one-third the tree’s height, whichever is less.
Mr. Hallock said the six feet vertical clearance rule isn’t enough in today’s environment where fires are huge. “That might be okay for small grass fires, but in today’s world, we need to revisit the code,” he said.
Mr. Hallock said there are about a dozen palms in the creek between Carbon Canyon Road and a housing development near Azurite Street that need maintenance, especially two trees where fronds go all the way to the ground.
