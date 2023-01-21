An independent investigative ordered by Gov. Newsom in May 2021 in connection with the Kevin Cooper murder case in Chino Hills in 1983 has determined that the evidence proving his guilt is extensive and conclusive.
Cooper was sentenced to death on May 15, 1985, for brutally murdering Peggy and Doug Ryen, who lived on English Road, their 10-year-old daughter, Jessica, and Christopher Hughes, an 11-year-old neighbor boy who was spending the night.
The Ryens’ son Joshua, who was 8 years old, survived a slashed throat and multiple wounds.
Cooper, then 25 years old, used three weapons during his onslaught on the family: a knife, a hatchet, and an ice pick, inflicting more than 140 wounds, according to the report.
Bill and Mary Ann Hughes of Chino Hills, parents of Christopher, have been waiting 40 years for closure.
“We grew old waiting for justice,” Mrs. Hughes told the Champion on Wednesday.
Mr. Hughes discovered the gruesome scene when he went to the Ryens’ home to pick up his son, who had still not returned home after spending the night.
Mrs. Hughes said she was amazed at the report’s thoroughness conducted by a well-known, worldwide law firm.
“They went through every piece of evidence, hired their own experts and conducted further investigation,” she said.
The report, released to the public on Jan. 13, was conducted by San Francisco law firm Morrison & Foerster which was appointed as special counsel to the Board of Parole Hearings (Parole Board).
The governor ordered the report in response to Cooper’s requests for clemency.
This was following a February 2019 executive order by Gov. Newsom and a 2018 executive order by Gov. Brown for comprehensive DNA testing, said Vicky Waters, spokesperson for the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation speaking on behalf of the Parole Board.
The exhaustive 247-page report provides detailed evaluations of DNA test results, evidence, and analysis provided by numerous experts retained by the law firm.
The report includes Mr. Cooper’s extensive criminal history which began when he was 13 years old with car theft and continued until he was 25 with murder, with a rape committed just prior to the murders, and another rape committed after the murders.
The report stated that “Cooper has not established his claim that he is innocent.”
Pro bono work
Cooper’s attorney, Norman Hile of Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe in Sacramento, said he was disappointed in the report.
“We don’t think an innocence investigation was done, as was ordered by the governor,” he said. “That means where they go into the prosecution’s files and look to see whether or not the defendant was framed.”
After he was asked questions about the report, Mr. Hile said he would not comment and didn’t have time to talk.
Mr. Hile led a pro bono team at Orrick for the past decade pursuing Cooper’s innocence claims, which earned him the American Bar Association’s 2022 John Paul Stevens Guiding Hand of Counsel Award.
According to a congratulatory announcement on the law firm’s website last July, Mr. Hile’s work on behalf of Cooper prompted Gov. Newsom to order the investigation, “an unprecedented re-examination of the case attracting national attention, including a 2018 New York Times opinion piece by columnist Nicholas Kristof calling for action in the case.”
In a domino effect, political leaders, activists, then-U.S. senator Kamala Harris, and reality television star Kim Kardashian, who visited Cooper in San Quentin, called for an investigation into evidence they believed cast doubt on Cooper’s conviction and death sentence.
Mrs. Hughes said she believes the reason Gov. Newsom ordered the report was because of pressure from the elites and Hollywood types after the “horrible” New York Times piece came out which alleged that the police framed Cooper and went after him because he is black.
“I think people should be held accountable and pay the price for blatantly putting out stories that have no basis in fact,” Mrs. Hughes said.
The governor stated that he ordered the report because he needed to be satisfied that all relevant evidence was carefully and fairly examined. DNA incriminating
The report stated that DNA testing conducted after the trial was highly incriminating.
First, the testing showed that blood found on a wall in the Ryens’ home where the murders occurred, matched Cooper’s blood.
Second, Cooper’s blood and Doug Ryen’s blood were on a tan T-shirt found near the Ryens’ home.
Third, Cooper’s DNA was found on cigarette butts recovered from the Ryens’ station wagon that Cooper stole after the murders.
“The DNA evidence corroborates the testimonial, physical, forensic, and circumstantial evidence that was presented at trial, which was sufficient to persuade the jury of Cooper’s guilt, even without the DNA evidence that became available later,” according to the report.
Cooper, at the age of 65, has been alleging for 40 years that he was framed by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department with evidence that was planted, mishandled, and tampered with, a claim that was discredited by the special counsel’s report.
“Cooper has not established that the evidence of his guilt has been fabricated or planted,” stated the report. “The evidence, including the DNA evidence itself, dispels the contention that the evidence was fabricated or planted.”
Criminal history as contained in report
Between the ages of 13 and 16, Cooper was arrested three times in Pennsylvania for auto theft, the third time resulting in his detention in a youth development center.
After walking away from that facility three times, he was committed to Camp Hill, a juvenile detention center, where he remained until 1976, when he was 18.
Ten days after his release, he was arrested for attempted car theft, resisting arrest, and possession of a weapon.
He was placed on probation, which was later revoked.
In 1976, he was arrested for burglarizing a building and stealing electronics and jewelry. Following his conviction and incarceration, he escaped from Greenberg Correctional Institution, was re-arrested in 1977 and sent back to Greenberg.
He was paroled in 1978, arrested on new charges and remanded to custody until he was released six months later.
In November 1978, he was arrested for robbery after entering a house and taking a television set, and for receiving stolen property, auto theft, and burglary. He was sentenced to Pennsylvania State Prison and paroled in November 1979.
In December 1979, he committed additional burglaries in Pennsylvania while on parole.
He was arrested in February 1980 but no detainer was lodged against him. Cooper was arrested again in March 1980 and a detainer was lodged against him.
In April 1980, after pleading guilty, he was committed to Mayview State Hospital, a psychiatric hospital, for evaluation. He was deemed competent and returned to prison.
He served the maximum time and was released in February 1982.
In August 1983, he was arrested for several more burglaries and was committed to Mayview State Hospital again.
He escaped on Oct. 7, 1982.
The day after his escape, he broke into a house in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania while the residents were away from home. A 17-year-old friend of the daughter who resided at the house came over to visit and Cooper answered the door. She testified at Cooper’s trial that after she asked for her friend, he invited her into the house and assaulted her.
She also testified that although she gave Cooper the keys to her car, he forced her into the car, drove her to a secluded spot and raped her while holding what she believed was a screwdriver to the back of her neck.
She testified that Cooper threatened to kill her multiple times and eventually stole her car and abandoned her. Cooper admitted at his trial that he kidnapped and raped her.
Heading to Chino Hills
He then left Pennsylvania and made his way to Las Vegas, and then Los Angeles, where he was arrested for burglary on Jan. 3, 1983.
He told the authorities his name was David Anthony Trautman. Under that alias, he was sentenced to four years in state prison on April 29, 1983.
On June 1, 1983, he was transferred from jail to the minimum security facility within the California Institution for Men (CIM) in Chino.
On June 2, 1983, he walked away from CIM and headed west to the English Road equestrian neighborhood in Chino Hills.
He found a vacant rental house on an Arabian horse ranch, then owned by Larry Lease. Mr. Lease died in 2021.
The house was rented from Mr. Lease by a ranch employee who happened to move out the day before Cooper arrived.
Cooper testified at trial that by June 4, 1983, he knew he could not stay in the Lease house for long, since someone had come by earlier that day.
From there, he went to the Ryen home, also on English Road, where he committed the murders. Cooper stole their station wagon which was later found abandoned at a Catholic church in Long Beach.
In the early morning hours of July 30, 1983, a man who owned a boat anchored off Santa Cruz Island contacted the Coast Guard to report his wife had been raped on board by a man named Angel Jackson.
The Coast Guard and Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Department apprehended Cooper, now going by Jackson, who was fleeing to shore in a dinghy.
The woman later reported that when she resisted Cooper’s advances, he put a knife to her throat, threatened to kill her and her husband, and raped and sodomized her.
Cooper was charged with both the rape and the Ryen/Hughes crimes, and was arraigned on Aug. 1, 1983. He pleaded not guilty. Cooper’s trial was in San Diego County. He was convicted of four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder in the first degree.
The jury determined the penalty as death and the San Diego County Superior Court sentenced him to death on May 15, 1985.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.