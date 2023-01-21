An independent investigative ordered by Gov. Newsom in May 2021 in connection with the Kevin Cooper murder case in Chino Hills in 1983 has determined that the evidence proving his guilt is extensive and conclusive.

Cooper was sentenced to death on May 15, 1985, for brutally murdering Peggy and Doug Ryen, who lived on English Road, their 10-year-old daughter, Jessica, and Christopher Hughes, an 11-year-old neighbor boy who was spending the night.

