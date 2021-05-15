In the six weeks that have passed since the fifth housing workshop, several changes have been made to the locations and number of housing units needed in Chino Hills to satisfy state housing mandates.
The Planning Commission at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 18, will discuss the revisions during the sixth workshop and continue the discussion on how to build 3,270 housing units, of which 2,209 must be high density, or 20 to 30 units per acre.
The units must be built over the next eight years.
At the last workshop on April 6, the number of proposed and developer-requested high density units totaled 2,920, which is 711 more units than the city’s obligation, according to a staff report.
To keep the count at 2,209, some of the recommended changes include: reducing the number of units allocated to The Shoppes II site (8-acre unused parking lot adjacent to the fire district headquarters) from 460 to 376 high density units, removing the 10-acre Caballero ranch site from the inventory altogether (red barn property west side of Peyton Drive, south of Eucalyptus Avenue), and reducing the high-density units allocated to The Shoppes commercial center from 714 to 267.
Changes have also been suggested to reduce the number of medium-density units. At the last workshop, the number of proposed and developer-requested medium-density units totaled 960, which is 171 more units than the mandated number of 789.
To keep the count at 789, some of the recommended changes include reducing numbers at the Los Serranos Golf Course and the 5-acre Greening commercial recreation property across from the golf course on Los Serranos Country Club Drive.
