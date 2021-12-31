Chekesha Gilliam, the San Bernardino County government and legislative affairs analyst, will speak on employment laws impacting businesses in 2022 at a Pizza and Politics meeting from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13.
The meeting will be held in the multi-purpose room at the Carolyn Owens Community Center, 13201 Central Ave., Chino.
Cost is free for Chino Valley Chamber members, $10 for non-members. Information: chinovalleychamber.com.
